Karur stampede: Kamal Haasan says organisers have responsibility to apologise

MNM chief Kamal Haasan on Monday visited the scene of a stampede here that left 41dead and described it as a tragedy and asserted that the organisers, in particular, had a responsibility and it was time to apologise and accept the mistake. Kamal Haasan interacted with officials and spoke to the affected people of the September 27 stampede.(PTI)

He interacted with officials. The Rajya Sabha MP also spoke to the affected people of the September 27 stampede at actor and TVK founder Vijay's rally in this town.

Also read: SIT begins stampede inquiry, chief inspects TVK rally venue

Speaking to reporters, Haasan said the stampede was a shirking of responsibility and added, "do not keep blaming somebody else."

He further said, everybody has a responsibility, especially the organisers. "It has gone wrong, it is time to apologise, time to accept the mistake," he said.

Flanked by DMK leader and former Minister V Senthil Balaji, Haasan said: "This (matter) is sub-judice...let us help the government do its duty." Pointing to Balaji, the local MLA, he said, "let us thank him for being (there) on time."

Also read: How Madras HC tore into TVK and Vijay over Karur stampede: ‘Main leader fled, vanished'

A Karur based DMK heavyweight, Senthil Balaji, following the stampede, was coordinating relief and rescue measures and liaisoning with ministers and officials.

Had the event been held elsewhere, it may have led to more loss of lives, Haasan claimed.