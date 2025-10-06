Search
Tue, Oct 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Karur stampede: Kamal Haasan says organisers have responsibility to apologise

PTI |
Published on: Oct 06, 2025 10:17 pm IST

Speaking to reporters, Kamal Haasan said the stampede was a shirking of responsibility and added, "do not keep blaming somebody else."

MNM chief Kamal Haasan on Monday visited the scene of a stampede here that left 41dead and described it as a tragedy and asserted that the organisers, in particular, had a responsibility and it was time to apologise and accept the mistake.

Kamal Haasan interacted with officials and spoke to the affected people of the September 27 stampede.(PTI)
Kamal Haasan interacted with officials and spoke to the affected people of the September 27 stampede.(PTI)

He interacted with officials. The Rajya Sabha MP also spoke to the affected people of the September 27 stampede at actor and TVK founder Vijay's rally in this town.

Also read: SIT begins stampede inquiry, chief inspects TVK rally venue

Speaking to reporters, Haasan said the stampede was a shirking of responsibility and added, "do not keep blaming somebody else."

He further said, everybody has a responsibility, especially the organisers. "It has gone wrong, it is time to apologise, time to accept the mistake," he said.

Flanked by DMK leader and former Minister V Senthil Balaji, Haasan said: "This (matter) is sub-judice...let us help the government do its duty." Pointing to Balaji, the local MLA, he said, "let us thank him for being (there) on time."

Also read: How Madras HC tore into TVK and Vijay over Karur stampede: ‘Main leader fled, vanished'

A Karur based DMK heavyweight, Senthil Balaji, following the stampede, was coordinating relief and rescue measures and liaisoning with ministers and officials.

Had the event been held elsewhere, it may have led to more loss of lives, Haasan claimed.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Karur stampede: Kamal Haasan says organisers have responsibility to apologise
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On