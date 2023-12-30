Kashi Tamil Sangamam celebration of our diverse identities" MoS Subhas Sarkar

He made the remarks on Friday during his visit here to attend the ongoing Kashi Tamil Sangamam that aims at rediscovering the age-old links between two of the country's ancient seats of learning. HT Image

"Kashi Tamil Sangamam furthers the spirit of 'Ek Bharat'. Exploring and rediscovering the links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu can lead to the creation of important bodies of knowledge, both in the intellectual and practical realms," he said.

The minister asserted that this exchange is a celebration of "our diverse identities and a commitment to preserving them".

The second edition of the sangamam, organised by the Union education ministry, began on December 17 and will conclude on Saturday. It is being attended by 1,400 delegates from Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

The delegates have been divided into groups named after seven sacred rivers of the country and each comprises 200 members -- students' group (Ganga), teachers' group (Yamuna), professionals' group (Godavari), spiritual group (Saraswati), group of farmers and artisans (Narmada), writers' group (Sindhu) and group of traders and businessmen (Kaveri).

More than 42,000 people had registered till December 8 to attend the sangamam, of which 1,400 were selected by a committee, according to officials.

Stalls at the Namo ghat showcasing handloom, handicrafts and cuisine gave delegates an insight into the rich aspects of Tamil Nadu's and Kashi's art and culture. Cultural programmes, combining the cultures of the two places, organised during the evenings, were a major attraction for the visiting delegates.

Seminars, discussions and lectures were organised to deliberate on literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, ayurveda, handloom and handicrafts as well as modern innovations, business exchanges, EdTech and other next-generation technologies.

Experts and scholars, local practitioners of various disciplines and professions from Tamil Nadu and Kashi are participating in these exchanges.

The sangamam aims at rediscovering, reaffirming and celebrating the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. The first edition was a month-long event organised last year and more than 2,500 people from Tamil Nadu participated in it.