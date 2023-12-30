close_game
close_game
News / India News / Kashi Tamil Sangamam celebration of our diverse identities" MoS Subhas Sarkar

Kashi Tamil Sangamam celebration of our diverse identities" MoS Subhas Sarkar

PTI |
Dec 30, 2023 12:53 PM IST

Kashi Tamil Sangamam celebration of our diverse identities" MoS Subhas Sarkar

He made the remarks on Friday during his visit here to attend the ongoing Kashi Tamil Sangamam that aims at rediscovering the age-old links between two of the country's ancient seats of learning.

HT Image
HT Image

"Kashi Tamil Sangamam furthers the spirit of 'Ek Bharat'. Exploring and rediscovering the links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu can lead to the creation of important bodies of knowledge, both in the intellectual and practical realms," he said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The minister asserted that this exchange is a celebration of "our diverse identities and a commitment to preserving them".

The second edition of the sangamam, organised by the Union education ministry, began on December 17 and will conclude on Saturday. It is being attended by 1,400 delegates from Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

The delegates have been divided into groups named after seven sacred rivers of the country and each comprises 200 members -- students' group (Ganga), teachers' group (Yamuna), professionals' group (Godavari), spiritual group (Saraswati), group of farmers and artisans (Narmada), writers' group (Sindhu) and group of traders and businessmen (Kaveri).

More than 42,000 people had registered till December 8 to attend the sangamam, of which 1,400 were selected by a committee, according to officials.

Stalls at the Namo ghat showcasing handloom, handicrafts and cuisine gave delegates an insight into the rich aspects of Tamil Nadu's and Kashi's art and culture. Cultural programmes, combining the cultures of the two places, organised during the evenings, were a major attraction for the visiting delegates.

Seminars, discussions and lectures were organised to deliberate on literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, ayurveda, handloom and handicrafts as well as modern innovations, business exchanges, EdTech and other next-generation technologies.

Experts and scholars, local practitioners of various disciplines and professions from Tamil Nadu and Kashi are participating in these exchanges.

The sangamam aims at rediscovering, reaffirming and celebrating the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. The first edition was a month-long event organised last year and more than 2,500 people from Tamil Nadu participated in it.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out