Home/India News/ Kashi Vishwanath Corridor inauguration LIVE: 12 CMs, 9 Dy CMs to attend event
Live
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor inauguration LIVE: 12 CMs, 9 Dy CMs to attend event
The inauguration of the corridor comes just months ahead of the high-stakes assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath is aiming to retain its rule for a second consecutive time.
In a few hours from now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate Phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which was constructed at a cost of ₹339 crore.
According to Adityanath, the inauguration of the corridor will be an unprecedented creation of history in Varanasi.
“Which could not be done in 1000 years of history, respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done it. He has restored Hindu self-respect by staring at the wait for salvation for 400 years,” the UP CM tweeted on Monday.
“Chronology of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor; Crores were allocated in the SP government. Acquisition of buildings for the corridor started in the SP government. Honorarium fixed for temple workers,” SP president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted on Sunday.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 13, 2021 09:51 AM IST
12 CMs, 9 deputy CMs to attend inauguration event
Chief ministers of 12 states and deputy chief ministers of nine states will attend the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor inauguration on Monday.
Chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be present in Varanasi for the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday started a two-day visit to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, to inaugurate phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and hold meetings with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. Read more
Dec 13, 2021 09:12 AM IST
'Rejuvenation of Indian pride': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanth said on Monday that the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is a rejuvenation of Indian pride.
“After 400 years, 'Kashi Vishwanath Dham' has been revived, thanks to Hon. PM Modi Ji's resolve. Generations will now bow to this achievement,” Yogi tweeted.
Dec 13, 2021 09:08 AM IST
PM Modi to inaugurate phase-1 of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Prime Minster Narendra Modi will visit the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi at around 1pm, after which he will inaugurate phase-1 of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham.
"I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen,” PM Modi posted on Twitter.
Published on Dec 13, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
Five heavily armed terrorists stormed inside the Parliament complex and opened fire indiscriminately on December 13, 2001, killing as many as 14 people, mostly security forces personnel and a civilian.
The exhibition by the Centre-owned aerospace and defence electronics company will take place from Monday till Sunday (December 19) in adherence with all coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related protocols.
Updated on Dec 13, 2021 06:52 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
