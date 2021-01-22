Kashmir braces for fresh spell of snowfall; traffic to be disrupted
Kashmir is bracing for another spell of snowfall on Friday that is likely to affect air and surface transport once again, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, widespread rain is likely also likely in the plains of Jammu, it added.
“This [fresh snowfall] may lead to temporary disruption of surface and air transportation especially on 23 January [Saturday],” an IMD statement said.
Srinagar experienced another cold night as the mercury plunged to minus 6.1 degrees Celsius (° C). A cold wave has hit the Valley over the last 10 days as the minimum temperatures have been hovering around -7 to 8° C.
