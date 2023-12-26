close_game
close_game
News / India News / Kashmir continues to see dip in night temperatures, dense fog in morning

Kashmir continues to see dip in night temperatures, dense fog in morning

PTI |
Dec 26, 2023 11:50 AM IST

Kashmir continues to see dip in night temperatures, dense fog in morning

Srinagar, Dec 26 (PTI) Minimum temperatures continued to dip at night in most parts of Kashmir even as dense fog disrupted early morning life for the second consecutive day in the Valley on Tuesday, officials said here.

HT Image
HT Image

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius on Monday night, a slight decrease from the previous night's minus 2.3 degrees Celsius, they said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, they said, adding that the it was the coldest recorded place in the Kashmir Valley.

Gulmarg, a famous ski resort in Baramulla, recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, officials said. Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag town saw the mercury settle at minus 2.0 degrees Celsius and Kupwara recorded a minimum of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.

The Met department said the weather is likely to remain mainly dry till the end of the month.

A dense layer of fog engulfed Srinagar city, affecting normal life for the second consecutive day, officials said. There was less than usual traffic on roads in the morning while vehicles were seen moving at low speeds due to the reduced visibility.

"The visibility in Srinagar at 9.25 am was 91 metres due to the fog cover. The motorists should drive carefully due to the low visibility," an official of the local meteorological office said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chilla-i-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably, leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the Dal Lake, as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the Valley.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, especially the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall. 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31.

However, the cold conditions will continue after that with a 20-day-long 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out