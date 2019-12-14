Kashmir cut off for 3rd day, 500 vehicles stranded on Jammu-Srinagar highway

india

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 14:44 IST

Kashmir valley remained cut-off from the rest of the country for the third consecutive day on Saturday as the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was hit by fresh landslides, especially in Ramban district.

Flight operations from Srinagar also continued to be affected due to fresh snowfall.

Senior Superintendent of Police, (Traffic) National Highway, JS Johar said, “Jammu- Srinagar national highway remains closed for traffic for the third consecutive day on Saturday due to bad weather. Big landslides have hit the national highway at various laces, especially Digdol, Nashri and other places.”

He further said, “The NHAI which has pressed men and machinery into service to clear the debris and snow, has informed that the Jammu-Srinagar national highway will not be restored on Saturday.”

The SSP informed that around 500 vehicles remain stranded at various places on the highway, particularly between Udhampur and Banihal.

Johar said, “As far as Jammu-Doda highway is concerned, it is likely to be restored for traffic on Saturday itself”.

“Weather is still inclement and Batote besides Patnitop received moderate snowfall on Saturday,” he added.

The highway was closed for traffic on Thursday evening after heavy snowfall around the Jawahar Tunnel -- the gateway to Kashmir Valley.

The air traffic to the valley remained suspended for the eight consecutive day on Saturday due to bad weather, an Airports Authority of India official said.

Flight operations have been shut for the past seven days due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog and snowfall.

“The morning flights were cancelled today (Saturday) and a decision on flight operations in the afternoon will be taken after assessing the weather conditions,” the official said.

He said if the weather improves, the flight operations would likely be resumed.

Snowfall continued in most parts of the valley, including in the areas in the plains, till Saturday morning.

The MeT office has said the weather, including visibility, is likely to improve later in the day.

Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal Road – connecting south Kashmir’s Shopian district to Rajouri and Poonch districts, south of Pir Panjal – also remain closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall.

In Jammu region, the sky cleared a bit. Vaishno Devi shrine in the Trikuta Hills in Reasi district did not receive any fresh snow.

Sub District Magistrate at the Bhawan, Naresh Kumar said, “There is no fresh snowfall at the cave shrine for the past over 12 hours now. However, there were moderate rains on Saturday morning. Weather is cloudy.”

He informed that 15,000 to 20,000 pilgrims visited the cave shrine on Friday and a same number of pilgrims is expected to remain the same on Saturday as well.

“But chopper service from Katra to Sanji Chhat and cable car service from Bhawan to Bhairon Ghati remain suspended due to foggy weather conditions. Battery car service from Adhkuwari to cave shrine is plying normally,” said the SDM.