Kashmir Live updates: Section 144 withdrawn from Jammu municipal limits, officials say

Jammu and Kashmir is on high alert today though restrictions were lifted in the Valley to allow people to offer Friday prayers in local mosques. However, they won’t be allowed to congregate at Srinagar’s historic Jama Masjid.

The Kashmir valley has been under lockdown since Sunday midnight, a day before the government moved to divide the state into two Union Territories and also scrapped Articles that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The President okayed the move soon after both houses of Parliament passed it.

The Centre is monitoring the situation and on Thursday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval reviewed the situation in a meeting held in the Police Control Room of the J&K Police.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation saying, “Article 370 has not given anything except separatism, corruption, terrorism and family rule.” He assured people “that things will return to normal. People there are convincing those who disagree with the move, trying to ensure that there is no trouble in Eid celebrations.”

6:30 pm IST Jammu schools, colleges reopen tomorrow, 144 removed Prohibitory orders banning congregation of more than 4 people under Section-144 has been removed from Jammu paving the way for reopening of schools and colleges in the region from tomorrow as per the order released by the Deputy Magistrate of Jammu district on Friday. Relaxation for Jammu follows an assessment that situation in the region was normal. Read full story here.





5:05 pm IST Section 144 withdrawn from Jammu municipal limits: Officials Section 144 restricting gathering of more than 4 people has been withdrawn from Jammu Municipal limits, said Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Magistrate (DM) of Jammu District. "All school, and colleges will be open tomorrow i.e. August 10," Chauhan told ANI.





4:50 pm IST Situation in Kashmir is under control, normal in Jammu: ADGP Muneer Khan, additional director general of police, law and order in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir has said that the situation in Jammu is normal. While in Kashmir, the situation is under control. "All steps necessary to maintain law and order will be taken," Khan told ANI.





4:05pm IST 'Pak trying to project panic-like situation': Raveesh Kumar "On their side, they (Pakistan) would like to project a panic situation, but that is not the situation So, it is time for Pak to stop interfering in other nation's affairs: Raveesh Kumar. He says, "we can only request Pakistan to re-consider its unilateral steps and we can only regret (what Pak has done)."





3:59pm IST 'Pak efforts to link peace deal with Kashmir hasn't worked' MEA spokesperson says, "Pakistan's efforts to link peace deal with Kashmir issue have not worked". On being asked about Indian high commissioner to Pakistan, Raveesh Kumar said that the high commissioner to Pakistan is not yet back in Delhi. We have requested Pakistan for review of their decision. The timing of his return will be determined later."





3:53pm IST 'Steps taken keeping in mind best interests of J-K' On steps taken by Centre in Jammu and Kashmir, Raveesh Kumar said, "We feel steps have been taken keeping in mind the best interests of Jammu and Kashmir". He added, "Pakistan thinks it will not be able to mislead people if there is development in Jammu and Kashmir."





3:48pm IST 'Time for Pak to stop interfering in internal matter of other countries' It is time for Pakistan to accept reality and stop interfering in internal matters of other countries: MEA spokesperson. He adds, we hope Pakistan reconsiders its unilateral decisions and address the core issues. We can only urge them to re-consider those steps. Raveesh Kumar said, "Actions taken by Pakistan unilateral.This has been done without consulting us.We've urged them to reconsider their decision.Our sense is that whatever is being done by Pakistan is to present an alarming picture of bilateral relationship."





3:45pm IST Samjhauta Express a 'unilateral decision' by Pak Airspace has not be closed, but there has been some re-routing. On Samjhauta Express, it is a unilateral decision, we never asked for it. We regret Pakistan's decision: Raveesh Kumar





3:43pm IST PM has articulated his vision of J-K and Ladakh PM has very clearly articulated his vision of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh yesterday in his address. Now there will be more opportunities.: Raveesh Kumar, MEA spokesperson, addressing media.





3:30pm IST Pakistan suspends Thar Express service Pakistan on Friday suspended the Thar Express - the last rail link with India - a day after Islamabad stopped the Samjhauta Express service between the two neighbours, reports Reuters. "We have decided to shut down the Thar Express as well," Reuters quoted Pakistan's railways minster Sheikh Rasheed as saying.





2:55pm IST Watch: Locals at a mosque in Srinagar to offer prayers





2:45pm IST People arrive at mosques to offer Friday prayers People are arriving at their local mosques to offer Friday prayers after restrictions in the Kashmir Valley were eased earlier in the day.





2:15pm IST Sitaram Yechury being sent back to Delhi CPI(M) general secretary, Sitaram Yechury is being sent back to Delhi, reports PTI quoting party sources. He, along with CPI leader D Raja, were detained at the Srinagar airport earlier in the morning. The duo had gone there to meet their party colleagues.





2:10pm IST Yechury, D Raja detention ‘anti-democratic’: CPM The CPI(M) hit out at the Centre for detaining its general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja at Srinagar airport, saying it was an “anti-democratic” act, which showed the ruling BJP’s “authoritarian face”. “The politburo calls upon the people to protest this anti-democratic act of the BJP government,” the statement said. “This shows the authoritarian face of the BJP government,” it added.





1:48pm IST Schools re-open in Kathua As with Udhampur and Samba districts, schools in Kathua, too, have reopened on Friday. All three districts fall under the Jammu division.





1:17pm IST Situation in Jammu division under control: Divisional Commissioner Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, says the current situation in Jammu Division is under control and there is peace. Talking to reporters, Verma said, “rumors regarding removal of some district is totally baseless and one FIR regarding this is being registered in Samba District.”





1:16pm IST NSA Ajit Doval visits downtown Srinagar National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited downtown Srinagar today and spent over 2 hours in the area, reports ANI. He interacted with troops and locals and also had lunch with CRPF personnel.





1:14 pm IST 'Trying to negotiate with them': Yechury Yechury said he and CPI leader D Raja were detained at Srinagar airport and denied entry into the city. The Left leaders had gone there to meet their party colleagues. Talking to PTI over phone, Yechury said, "They showed us a legal order which did not allow any entry into Srinagar. It stated that even escorted movement int the city was not permitted due to security reasons. We are still trying to negotiate with them." Earlier in the day, he had tweeted about his visit (see below).





1:06pm IST CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury stopped at Srinagar airport CPI(M) General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury has been stopped at Srinagar Airport. He had arrived in J&K to meet members of his party’s unit, there.





1:04pm IST Srinagar residents move about for their work Following easing of restrictions, people were seen moving about in Srinagar, taking care of their daily chores.





12:37pm IST Schools reopen in Udhampur Schools reopened in Udhampur on Friday, reports news agency ANI. Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur Piyush Singla says,"Section 144 is still imposed, but with some exceptions in certain areas. Security plan is in place. Vulnerable areas are being monitored closely. Markets are also open from 11 AM to 5 PM".





12:35 pm IST Schools reopen in Samba Schools reopened in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, reports ANI.




