Home / India News / Kashmir: Snowfall disrupts flight operations at Srinagar airport

Kashmir: Snowfall disrupts flight operations at Srinagar airport

india news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 03:12 PM IST

Kashmir receives fresh snowfall and rain today and several airlines have cancelled their flights due to low visibility.

A man walks after fresh snowfall in the outskirts of Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)
A man walks after fresh snowfall in the outskirts of Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Flight operations at Srinagar airport have been suspended today from 10 am due to low visibility caused by continuous snowfall in the area. Several airlines have cancelled their flights due to bad weather.

Kashmir received fresh snowfall and rain today with higher reaches of the valley receiving moderate to heavy snowfall and light to moderate snowfall in plains, causing disruptive visibility. This impacted flight operations along with the closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway. Airlines including AirAsia, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India and Vistara have cancelled their flights.

Read| Avalanches strike Kashmir's Ganderbal; one person dead, another missing

Earlier, Union home minister Amit Shah's visit to Rajouri was disrupted as the chopper assigned to escort him to the district couldn't take off due to bad weather.

Weather expert Navdeep Dahiya earlier predicted with a warning that north Indian plains will come under the grips of “extreme” spell of cold weather starting Saturday. It will reach its peak between January 16 and 18.

"Don't know how to put this up but upcoming spell of cold wave in India look really extreme during January 14-19 with peak on 16-18th... Freezing -4°c to +2°c in plains, Wow!" he said in a tweet.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
jammu and kashmir srinagar airport snowfall + 1 more
jammu and kashmir srinagar airport snowfall

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out