Kashmir snowfall puts flights on hold, national highway traffic stopped
- J&K had experienced four days of heavy snowfall since Sunday, disrupting surface and air traffic and throwing life out of gear in the region
There was fresh snowfall in many parts of Kashmir, prompting the authorities to stop traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, scheduled to open today, and put on hold the flight operations at Srinagar Airport.
Although the weather office on Wednesday had predicted dry weather till January 14, many parts of Kashmir, including capital Srinagar, were witnessing snowfall since morning.
Director meteorological department Sonam Lotus, however, said this morning that the snowfall was ‘expected’.
"As expected, light to moderate snowfall occurred at most places of Kashmir Valley whereas weather remained dry in Jammu and Ladakh, " he said.
The fresh snowfall has made roads very slippery in the plains causing huge problems for the commuters.
"The condition of the roads is very risky. People should avoid travel. It is better for elderly to remain indoors," said Danish Ahmad, a city resident.
J&K had experienced four days of heavy snowfall since Sunday, disrupting surface and air traffic and throwing life out of gear in the region.
The administration came under flak for its slow response in clearing snow from the roads. The officials, for the first time in years, have also ordered rationing of gas and oil in the valley.
Two flights at Srinagar airport were cancelled in the morning while others have been delayed.
"The flight operations have been put on hold owing to the fresh snowfall," said an airport official.
After the Sunday-Wednesday snow spell, the airport had operated flights for locals and stranded tourists on Thursday.
Similarly, work was going-on for the resumption of traffic on the Srinagar -Jammu national highway. The officials had announced on Friday that stranded vehicles between Udhampur and Banihal will be allowed towards Srinagar.
"The highway is closed again as there is fresh snowfall, " said an official manning the traffic control room.
Cluster University of Srinagar postponed all examinations scheduled for Saturday, said an official of the varsity.
Sonam Lotus forecasted that the present snow spell in Kashmir is likely to continue till the next few hours and thereafter decrease gradually.
"It will remain overcast to cloudy today. Thereafter, mainly dry weather is expected till 20th Jan," Lotus said.
He said that the Saturday forecast for Ladakh was for sunny weather and the same is likely to continue for the next 2 weeks.
The minimum temperatures plunged during the night again with the ski resort of Gulmarg in North Kashmir recording a low of minus 10°C.
The mercury in summer capital Srinagar plunged to minus 4 degrees Celsius against minus 0.4 degrees Celsius on the previous night.
The temperature dropped to minus 5.1 °C in Pahalgam and minus 2.8°C in Qazigund.
The valley is in the middle of the 40-day intense winter period called ‘Chillai Kalan’ which started on December 21 with sub zero night temperatures across the region.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws: Congress to protest outside governor houses across country on Jan 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ready to contest polls if Cong offers seat in Ernakulam’: Ex Kerala HC judge
- Asked if the CPI(M) or the BJP offered him a seat instead, he said he won’t accept it since he was more inclined to the Congress ideology and fascinated by its role in the freedom movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh local body elections to be held in 4 phases from Feb 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India developing capabilities for undertaking deep ocean missions: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Landmark step': PM Modi after govt announces Covid-19 vaccination drive date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP's new excise policy aims ₹6,000 crore excess revenue next fiscal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, govt announces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: JP Nadda reaches out to farmers in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Jan 12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar rural local body polls to be held in April-May: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin from January 16 in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No case of bird flu in Karnataka, says health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi addresses 16 Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. Read full text here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bengal, Nadda defends agri laws, reaches out to farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra orders probe into Bhandara hospital fire that killed 10 infants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox