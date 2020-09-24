Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen

india

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 20:09 IST

Unidentified gunmen shot dead Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri in Hawal area of Srinagar on Thursday.

Qadri was rushed to the Sher - i - Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) hospital in Srinagar where doctors declared him ‘dead on arrival’, PTI reported citing officials.

Qadri had been suspended from the bar and had sough his suspension to be revoked after the bar association president was released from his detention, which was in place since the abrogation of Article 370’s abrogation in Jammu and Kashmir

However, the bar did not agree.

Qadri was frequently seen on television, participating in debates. He never hesitated to take on prominent people of Kashmir.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah condemned Qadri’s murder.

“The assassination of Babar Qadri this evening is tragic & I unequivocally condemn it. The sense of tragedy is all the more because he warned of the threat. Sadly his warning was his last tweet,” Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

Just hours before his death, the lawyer, during a Facebook live, had said that he had been receiving intimidating messages.