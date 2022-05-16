Kashmiri Pandit staff to now be posted at headquarters: LG Sinha

Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Sunday said all Kashmiri Pandit Prime Minister (PM) Package Employees across the Valley will be posted at district and tehsil headquarters.

The governor’s announcement came in the aftermath of the killing of a government employee, Rahul Bhat, by two terrorists in south Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday. The incident had triggered protests across the Valley, with as many as 350 employees threatening to resign from their government jobs.

“All the PM package employees will be posted at secured district and tehsil headquarters. Jammu & Kashmir Police will ensure adequate security to employees and their family members,” the Lt Governor told a delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina.

The six-member delegation had sought security of the Kashmiri Pandits.

All concerns will be addressed in a time-bound manner, Sinha said.

The LG said he has constituted a special cell for PM package employees in the LG secretariat to look into grievances of the Kashmiri Pandit employees. The cell will coordinate with district administrations and other departments to resolve all issues. Additional secretary Akshay Labroo will serve as the cell’s nodal officer, he said.

Sinha said a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe Bhat’s killing as well as use of force against Kashmiri Pandit employees during their protest.

“A SIT has been formed to probe into all aspects of Rahul Bhat’s killing. The team will also look into the tear gas shelling incident. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.

Police on Friday fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathi charge after a group of protesters allegedly tried to proceed from Sheikhpora area of Budgam district to Srinagar airport.

The LG said two terrorists associated with the killing have been gunned down by security forces.

“Two terrorists involved in the attack have been killed. We have given full freedom to the security forces and the remaining will be eliminated soon. Let me assure you, those behind plotting the attack and their supporters will be punished soon,” Sinha said.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, who were suspected to be behind Bhat’s murder, were killed on Friday.