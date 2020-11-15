e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / India News / Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad elected as BJP legislature party leader

Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad elected as BJP legislature party leader

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the NDA was held where Nitish Kumar was named as the leader, paving the way for his return as chief minister for the fourth consecutive term.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 17:32 IST
hindustantimes.com| edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NDA secured a majority in the recently-concluded election to 243-member Bihar Assembly by winning 125 seats.
NDA secured a majority in the recently-concluded election to 243-member Bihar Assembly by winning 125 seats. (ANI/Twitter)
         

Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad has been unanimously elected as the leader of BJP legislature party in Bihar, party leader Sushil Kumar Modi said on Sunday.

“I’ have been given this responsibility and I will carry out the duty to the best of my ability: Tarkishore Prasad after being elected as leader of BJP legislature party in Bihar,” Prasad said.

“I can’t comment on it as of now,” said Tarkishore Prasad when asked about the post of Deputy CM in Bihar.

Modi, a deputy chief minister in Nitish Kumar’s last cabinet and also the leader of BJP legislature party in Bihar before 2020 Assembly polls, said no one can take away the post of the party worker and he will also discharge the responsibility that will be given to him.

“Congratulations to Tarkishoreji for being unanimously elected as the leader of BJP legislature party,” Modi tweeted in Hindi.

“The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in the political life of 40 years that someobody else might have have not received it. I will also discharge the responsibility that will be given to me. No one can take away the post of the worker,” he said in another tweet.

He also congratulated Bettiah MLA Renu Devi on being elected as deputy leader of BJP legislature party.

“Heartly congratulations to four-time MLA from Bettiah Renu Devi, who comes from Nonia community for being elected as deputy leader of BJP legislature party,” Modi tweeted

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the NDA was held where Nitish Kumar was named as the leader, paving the way for his return as chief minister for the fourth consecutive term.

NDA secured a majority in the recently-concluded election to 243-member Bihar Assembly by winning 125 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)

tags
top news
Amit Shah chairs meet on Covid-19 surge in Delhi, CM Kejriwal present
Amit Shah chairs meet on Covid-19 surge in Delhi, CM Kejriwal present
Sushil Kumar Modi to step down as Bihar deputy CM
Sushil Kumar Modi to step down as Bihar deputy CM
Nitish stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
Nitish stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
BSF says Pak’s bid to push 250-300 terrorists from each launchpad foiled
BSF says Pak’s bid to push 250-300 terrorists from each launchpad foiled
Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad elected as BJP legislature party leader
Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad elected as BJP legislature party leader
PDP founder quits over DDC poll ticket, Mehbooba urges focus on ‘bigger’ cause
PDP founder quits over DDC poll ticket, Mehbooba urges focus on ‘bigger’ cause
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In