Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train flagged off by PM Modi: Know ticket fares, timing and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modihas flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains connecting Katra in Jammu with Srinagar in Kashmir, marking a significant milestone following the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project. Vande Bharat Express train to run between Katra and Srinagar from June 7.(PTI)

So far, train services were operational only between Banihal and Baramulla in the Kashmir Valley, and between Jammu, Udhampur, and Katra in the Jammu region.

Features of Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express

This project will establish all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.

The trains are equipped with climate-specific adaptations and provide heating at sub-zero temperatures, along with defrosting elements embedded on the driver's lookout glass.



They will offer a swift, comfortable, and reliable travel option for residents, tourists, pilgrims among others. Additionally, there will be the incorporation of heated windscreens and thermally insulated lavatories. A key impact of this train would be that, moving along the Chenab bridge, it will take just about three hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing the existing travel time by two-three hours.

When will it began?

The Northern Railway announced the commencement of regular services of the Vande Bharat Express trains between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra from June 7.

The services will operate six days a week, enhancing connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the prominent pilgrimage destination. Currently, Two pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains will be introduced. Train Nos. 26404/26403 and 26401/26402 were introduced on the Srinagar-Katra-Srinagar route, with an intermediate halt at Banihal.

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat: Ticket fares

Passengers travelling on the new Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will have to pay ₹715 for a chair car seat and ₹1,320 for executive class. For the second train the fare prices are ₹660 for a chair car seat and ₹1,270 for executive class.

Timings and schedule

According to Northern Railway, the two Vande Bharat trains will run a total of four trips daily on this route. Train number 26401 will depart from Katra at 8:10am and reach Srinagar by 11:08am. On the return leg, it will leave Srinagar at 2pm and reach Katra by 4:58pm. This train will not run on Tuesdays.

The second service, train number 26403, will depart from Katra at 2:55pm and arrive in Srinagar at 5:53pm. Its return journey from Srinagar will begin early the next morning, arriving in Katra at 8pm. This train will not operate on Wednesdays.

(With ANI inputs)