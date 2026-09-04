Kaushambi , The reward for information leading to the arrest of Shakil, the lone accused still absconding in connection with the cracker factory blast here that killed 14 people, has been increased from ₹25,000 to ₹50,000, police said on Friday. Kaushambi cracker factory blast case: Reward for fugitive raised to ₹50,000

"The reward was enhanced by the Inspector General of Police, Prayagraj Range, Ajay Mishra," Kaushambi Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said.

The blast occurred on August 31 at a cracker factory in Manauri town. Three people seriously injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, police said.

An FIR was registered against six people, including factory owner and operator Naushad, under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act.

Five accused Naushad, his wife Kahkashan Bano, son Adil, and Shakil's wife Shabana and daughter Saina have been arrested, while Shakil remains absconding, the SP said.

Shabana and Saina were arrested on the day of the blast, while Naushad was arrested on September 1 following an encounter in the Charwa police station area. He sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during the encounter, police said.

Adil was arrested on September 3 after he sustained gunshot wounds to both legs during an encounter, while Kahkashan Bano was arrested from her village Mahmudpur the same day, the SP said.

Following the blast, the administration demolished Naushad's three-storey house and a godown of his cracker factory in Mahmudpur using bulldozers. Another godown belonging to him in Muratganj market was also demolished, police said.

The police had earlier announced a reward of ₹25,000 each for the arrest of Adil, Kahkashan Bano and Shakil. With the arrest of the first two, Shakil is now the only accused from the six named in the FIR who remains at large, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.