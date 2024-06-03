‘Kavitha paid 100 crore kickback to AAP, deleted evidence from her phone': ED chargesheet

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha was involved in proceeds of crime worth nearly ₹300 crore out of ₹1,100 crore laundered in the Delhi excise policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate alleged on Monday.



In its supplementary chargesheet filed before Special judge Kaveri Baweja in a Delhi court, which extended Kavitha's judicial custody till July 3. The court granted bail to three co-accused named Prince, Damodar and Arvind Singh, who were chargesheeted without being arrested during probe by the agency, PTI reported.



What ED chargesheet alleged?

According to the ED chargesheet, the total money laundered was ₹1,100 crore, out of which proceeds of crime worth ₹292.8 crore is being dealt in the prosecution complaint.



As per the agency, through the alleged activities of Kavitha, Chanpreet Singh, Prince Kumar, Damodar Sharma and Arvind Singh, huge proceeds of crime were generated.



Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is alleged to have been involved in proceeds of crime worth ₹292.80 crore, out of which ₹100 crore was paid as kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

The ED accused Kavitha of ‘conspiring’ with the members of the purported South Group and the AAP leaders through another accused Vijay Nair who was acting on behalf of the top AAP leadership to pay ₹100 crore kickbacks and receive undue benefits.



According to the ED, Kavitha allegedly participated in the generation, acquisition and use of proceeds of crime worth ₹192.80 crore through conspiracy and an accused company named IndoSpirits.



The agency further alleged that Kavitha showed the company as a ‘genuine business entity’ and acquired the proceeds of crime worth ₹192.80 crore.

“By way of participating in the conspiracy of formation of IndoSpirits to recoup advance bribes of ₹100 crore paid, Kavitha is knowingly involved in the generation and transfer of PoC of ₹100 crore and the generation, acquisition, and possession of PoC ₹192.8 crore in the guise of profits generated by IndoSpirits during November 2021 to August 2022,” the ED alleged in its chargesheet.



The central agency, which arrested Kavitha from her Hyderabad residence on March 15, alleged that the BRS MLC received ₹5.5 crore from IndoSpirits in the name of her aide Abhishek Boinpally.

‘Kavitha destroyed digital evidence’: ED

According to ED, K Kavitha allegedly deleted evidence and contents of her mobile phone.



"She presented nine phones for examination, which were formatted and had no data. She was evasive and couldn't give any explanation for those formatted phones,” the ED alleged.

It further alleged that Kavitha was also involved in acts of influencing the witnesses.



(With PTI inputs)