Kaziranga forest officer killed, another injured in attack by wild buffaloes

SILCHAR: A forest officer out patrolling in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve died and another was injured in an attack by a herd of wild buffaloes on Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

The incident took place on Monday morning when the team of forest officials were on routine patrolling in the forest area under the Elephant Camp.

“A group of aggressive wild buffalos suddenly attacked them. They managed to escape but two of them fell victim,” officials said.

The deceased official was identified as Apo Momin, who had recently joined the team.

They were taken to a local sub-divisional civil hospital in Kaliabor. The injured forester was identified as Sonamani Rabha.

It is an unfortunate incident and we are shocked by the death of Momin,” a senior Kaziranga National Park official said.

Police said Apu Momin’s body has been sent for postmortem.