KC Tyagi joins Jayant Choudhary's RLD days after quitting JD(U)

KC Tyagi, veteran JD(U) leader who resigned from party earlier this week, joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in the presence of its president Jayant Choudhary on Sunday. Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) leader KC Tyagi dismissed rumours on Nitish Kumar. (File photo)

The former Rajya Sabha MP, a founding member of Nitish Kumar's party, resigned from the party on March 17, ANI reported. He did not specify any reason behind his exit from JD(U).

On Wednesday, Tyagi said that he did not participate in the latest membership drive of the party, adding that there was no personal friction between him and CM Nitish Kumar due to the Rajya Sabha seat allocation.

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"I am the founder of Janata Dal (United) alongside George Fernandes, Sharad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and Digvijay Singh... I have been a member ever since. However, I did not participate in this membership drive," he said.

He also addressed speculations around his entry into Rajya Sabha, saying, "There is not a single instance of me trying for a Rajya Sabha ticket. Even in 2013, Nitish Kumar called me and offered me a ticket."

Tyagi had earlier resigned as JD(U)'s national chief spokesperson in September 2024.

Tyagi's association with JD(U) dates back to October 2003 when the party came into existence after the merger of the Samata Party and the Janata Dal. He served the party in various capacities, including as its chief general secretary, chief spokesperson and political adviser.