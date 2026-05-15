KC Venugopal reveals his 'utmost desire' after VD Satheesan picked as Kerala CM | Watch

Senior Congress leader and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal, who was also in the race for the Kerala chief minister’s post before VD Satheesan was picked, said on Friday that his “utmost desire” is to “die as a Congressman” when asked if the party had offered him a place in the state cabinet instead of the top post.

Venugopal had also welcomed the party leadership’s decision to appoint Satheesan as Kerala’s next chief minister.(ANI)

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The Congress had on Thursday named Satheesan as Kerala’s next chief minister, ending days of suspense over the leadership decision.

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What KC Venugopal said on ‘being offered’ post in Kerala cabinet

Satheesan’s elevation came after an 11-day delay following the May 4 assembly election results. During this period, Venugopal was seen as the preferred choice of some sections within the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

Notably, Venugopal had also welcomed the party leadership’s decision to appoint Satheesan as Kerala’s next chief minister.

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{{^usCountry}} On Friday, he received a warm welcome from party workers and leaders after arriving at Thiruvananthapuram airport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, he received a warm welcome from party workers and leaders after arriving at Thiruvananthapuram airport. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When reporters asked whether the Congress leadership had offered him a ministerial role in the Kerala cabinet, he replied that his only wish was to “die as Congressman”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When reporters asked whether the Congress leadership had offered him a ministerial role in the Kerala cabinet, he replied that his only wish was to “die as Congressman”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I think I already clarified everything yesterday, without leaving any room for doubt. That’s all. The Congress Party will stand together, and the UDF will stand together. We are committed to providing good governance to the people of Kerala,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think I already clarified everything yesterday, without leaving any room for doubt. That’s all. The Congress Party will stand together, and the UDF will stand together. We are committed to providing good governance to the people of Kerala,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} KC Venugopal and the Kerala CM post {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} KC Venugopal and the Kerala CM post {{/usCountry}}

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A senior Congress leader earlier told HT that Venugopal had the support of the Congress leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, but Satheesan enjoyed public backing and support from the party organisation and allies such as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

On Thursday, Venugopal welcomed the decision to appoint VD Satheesan as Kerala’s next chief minister.

“The final decision has come, and the Congress high command decided VD Satheesan as the Chief Ministerial candidate for Keralam Government. I am welcoming that decision wholeheartedly,” he told reporters in Delhi soon after the announcement.

Satheesan also credited Venugopal for playing an important role in his rise to the top post.

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“I do not see this position as a personal achievement, but as something divine. It was KC Venugopal who coordinated all the activities of the AICC. His support was immense. Ramesh Chennithala is also my leader. I will take all of them into complete confidence,” Satheesan said, according to news agency ANI.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Kerala chief minister will take place in Thiruvananthapuram on May 18.

With inputs from agencies

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