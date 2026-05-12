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KC Venugopal surges ahead in Kerala CM race: 7/10 support at key Rahul Gandhi meet

Most of the state Congress leaders are said to have supported KC Venugopal as the next Kerala CM.

Updated on: May 12, 2026 02:38 pm IST
Reported by Saubhadra Chatterji | Written by Shivam Pratap Singh
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The race for Kerala chief minister seems to have narrowed to two contenders, as Congress MP and leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, met several leaders from the state, including UDF convenor Adhoor Prakash and KPCC disciplinary committee chief Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.

A man rides past posters supporting KC Venugopal and VD Satheesan near the Congress headquarters, in Thiruvananthapuram, Friday, May 8, 2026.(PTI)

Gandhi also met five former presidents of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and three KPCC working presidents. Follow Kerala CM announcement LIVE updates here.

Most of the leaders are said to have supported KC Venugopal as the next Kerala CM. Leader of the opposition in the Kerala assembly, VD Sateeshan, received the backing of two of the ten leaders, while one remained neutral.

According to sources, K Muralidharan and VM Sudheeran had backed Sateeshan, while the names of Venugopal's backers are yet to be confirmed. The name of the third contender, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, seems to have gone out of contention.

The Congress-led UDF has won 102 of the total 140 seats in the Kerala assembly, while the outgoing LDF has won 35. The BJP ended up winning 3 seats.

This is a developing story. More updates will be added as soon as available.

 
kc venugopal rahul gandhi kerala kerala cm kerala election 2026 congress
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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