KCR failed to fulfil aspirations of people of Telangana: Nadda

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Nov 24, 2023 07:44 AM IST

BJP President JP Nadda urged the people of Telangana to vote for the BJP in order to end the family rule of the BRS and bring positive change to the state. He criticized Chief Minister KCR for failing to fulfill the aspirations of the people and accused him of corruption. Nadda promised various initiatives for the state's development if the BJP is voted to power. In response, BRS working president KTR warned the people to be cautious of national parties like the BJP.

Hyderabad Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Thursday called upon the people of Telangana to vote for the BJP to get rid of the family rule of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and change the face of the state for better.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda holds hands with party leaders during a public rally for the Telangana Assembly Elections, in Nizamabad on Thursday. (ANI)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda holds hands with party leaders during a public rally for the Telangana Assembly Elections, in Nizamabad on Thursday. (ANI)

Addressing an election rally at Nizamabad, Nadda said hundreds of youths had sacrificed their lives for the formation of Telangana, but chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people, for which the state was carved out, and focussed on looting the state for himself and his family.

“When Telangana was formed in 2004, it was the richest state with surplus budget. A decade later, it is a debt-ridden state, only because of the family-centric rule. Telangana has also recorded the highest inflation rate and the funds being released by the Centre are not being used for what they were aimed at,” he said.

Nadda listed out various states where family rule prevails and explained how the BJP is fighting against them. “The BJP believes in the slogan of Sab Kaa Saath, Sab Kaa Vikaas and works for the welfare of all sections of people. This is not the agenda of other parties,” he said.

Accusing the chief minister of appeasing the Muslims by promising to increase their reservations from 4% to 12%, the BJP national president said if his party is voted to power, it would do away with all religious-based reservations and extend them to other weaker sections who deserved them.

The BJP leader also alleged that the KCR government indulged in massive corruption in various projects such as: Dharani portal, Kaleshwaram project, Dalit Bandhu and land auctions.

Appealing people to vote for BJP, Nadda said that India has become the fifth largest economy in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is progressing to become third biggest economy.

“We have already announced establishment of turmeric board. Now the processing units will also come up. 2 lakh will be deposited soon after the birth of a girl child. SHGs [Self help groups] will be offered 1% interest loans. Vote for BJP for all round development and to change the face of Telangana for better,” he said.

Meanwhile, BRS working president and state industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) said the people of Telangana should be wary of the so-called national parties, not the BRS.

Without naming Nadda, KTR said: “Flocks of leaders from Delhi are descending on Telangana to make all sorts of comments. They are thick-skinned. We have to be wary of them and be cautious,” he said.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling BRS, Congress and BJP as the state goes to polls on November 30.

    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

