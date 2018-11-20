KCR’s son, daughter-in-law own total assets worth over Rs 40 crore

Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s son KT Rama Rao and daughter in law own total assets of over Rs 40 crore, revealed the electoral affidavit submitted by Rama Rao while filing the nomination for ensuing Assembly election.

Rama Rao, commonly known as KTR, filed his nomination from the Siricilla constituency and submitted the affidavit to the election authorities on Monday.

KTR’s wife K Shailima is richer than him as the Telangana IT Minister, in his affidavit mentioned that his wife owns assets worth over Rs 35.98 crore while he has assets worth Rs 4.93 crore. According to the affidavit, the total value of KTR movable assets stood at Rs 3.63 crore and immovable assets at Rs 1.3 crore while his wife’s total movable assets stood at more than Rs 27 crore and immovable assets at Rs 6.66 crore. Her inherited assets mentioned in the affidavit were worth Rs 2.32 crore.

KTR also declared in his affidavit that his total income and agricultural income stood at Rs. 14.57 lakh and Rs. 59.85 lakh per annum respectively while his wife’s total income is Rs 3.55 crore and agriculture income is Rs 24. 65 lakh.

The affidavit also revealed that KTR owns only one car while his father Chandrasekhar Rao does not have any vehicle. He also mentioned in the affidavit that his liabilities are Rs 33.28 while that of his wife is Rs 27.39 crore.

According to the affidavit, there were 16 pending cases against KTR which were registered during the Telangana agitation. KTR also mentioned that he was convicted in one case and was later released.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 15:35 IST