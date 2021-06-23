KCR says he took only two medicines against Covid-19, blames media for 'hype'

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao considers media has panicked people unnecessarily over Covid-19 as he himself contracted the disease and recovered just after taking two medicines — one paracetamol and antibiotic medicine. Addressing a recent public meeting in Warangal, KCR said he was given a Vitamin D tablet too, but he recovered within a week.

"As prescribed by a doctor, I used paracetamol and antibiotic medicines and was able to recover from COVID within a week. Media is trying to spread misinformation and create fear among people, KCR said, urging media to not sensationalise health issues.

On black fungus, white fungus infections during Covid-19 recovery, on the greater risk of children contracting the infection in the possible third wave, the chief minister again asked whether Covid told all these to media and blamed media for inflating the fear.

According to reports, he also recounted a story of a sorcerer who asked cholera why it was destroying so many lives. Cholera told the sorcerer that it killed 50 people while the rest died from panic. The same is the situation with Covid, the chief minister said.

Telangana which recorded 1,175 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and 10 deaths from the infection at present has no restrictions as the government has lifted all lockdown-like curbs and said that the decision has been taken in consultation with medical experts.

In April, the chief minister tested positive after he reported mild symptoms like uneasiness. He quarantined at his farmhouse and a team of doctors was deployed to monitor his health. At that time, he was attending election meetings for the Nagarjunasagar by-election.

Covid-19 infection can come with mild, moderate and severe symptoms. Experts have reiterated that while mild and many moderate cases can be treated at home, severe cases need hospitalisation. Many factors, including comorbidity issues, immunity determine how the virus will affect an individual.



