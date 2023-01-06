KCR plans big rally after Sankranti to launch BRS in AP

Hyderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi headed by Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon launch its unit in Andhra Pradesh, the first one outside Telangana, a party spokesman said.

KCR, as the chief minister is called, on Wednesday night held discussions in this regard with former Indian Administration Service (IAS) officer Thota Chandrasekhar, who was appointed as the BRS president for Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

According to the party spokesman, the chief minister asked Chandrasekhar to make preparations for the launch of the BRS in Andhra Pradesh at a huge public meeting. “The date, time and venue of the public meeting would be finalised shortly. In all probability, it will be held after the Sankranti festival on January 14,” he said.

During the discussions held at Pragati Bhavan, the chief minister told the Andhra BRS leader to take up a membership drive in the neighbouring state in a big way and strengthen the party network. Once the membership drive is completed, the BRS will appoint the party committees at the village , block and district levels.

“They also discussed the establishment of BRS headquarters in Andhra, which will most probably be in Vijayawada or Mangalagiri,” the BRS spokesman said.

According to him, KCR is in touch with disgruntled leaders from other parties, including YSR Congress Party, Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena and even the Bharatiya Janata Party, to lure them into the BRS. “During the announcement of the BRS launch in Andhra, KCR has indicated that even a few sitting MLAs are interested in joining the BRS. We are expecting that the party will pick up pace once it opens its headquarters in Andhra,” the spokesman added.

