Kedarnath to Uttarkashi: Seven deadly disasters that shook the Indian Himalayas

At least five people have been confirmed dead and over 100 remain missing after devastating cloudbursts hit Dharali and Sukhi Top in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday afternoon. A view of the flash flood that struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil following a cloudburst, in Uttarkashi on Tuesday.( ANI)

The disaster struck around 1:40 PM, triggering flash floods that swept through Dharali village, causing massive destruction. Visuals from the affected areas show torrents of muddy water tearing through homes and roads, leaving a trail of debris and damage behind.

The incident has once again brought into focus the increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters in the Indian Himalayas — a region experts say is growing more vulnerable due to climate change and rampant development.

Here’s a look at some of the major Himalayan disasters that have struck India over the years:

Nov 2023: Tunnel collapse traps 41 workers in Uttarakhand

A road tunnel under construction in Uttarakhand collapsed, trapping 41 workers inside for 17 days. All were eventually rescued, but the incident raised serious questions about safety standards and construction practices in the fragile Himalayan terrain.

Oct 2023: Glacial lake outburst kills 179 in Sikkim

Torrential rains triggered a glacial lake outburst flood in Sikkim, resulting in the deaths of at least 179 people. The deluge destroyed infrastructure and displaced thousands, underscoring the vulnerability of high-altitude ecosystems to extreme weather events.

Jan 2023: Joshimath land subsidence displaces hundreds

Around 200 people were evacuated from the Himalayan town of Joshimath after hundreds of buildings developed alarming cracks. Experts blamed unregulated construction and tunnelling in the area, warning that the ground beneath had become unstable. Many structures were later demolished due to safety concerns.

Oct 2021: Unseasonal rain kills 46 in Uttarakhand

In October 2021, heavy unseasonal rainfall flooded roads and washed away bridges across Uttarakhand, killing at least 46 people. The rains triggered multiple landslides and flash floods, again highlighting the dangers of climate anomalies in the mountains.

Feb 2021: Avalanche-induced flood kills over 200 in Chamoli

A massive flash flood, possibly triggered by a glacier avalanche, tore through Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, killing over 200 people and destroying two hydroelectric projects. Scientists later pointed to climate change and fragile mountain systems as contributing factors.

Sept 2014: Kashmir’s worst floods in 50 years

Unusually heavy rain led to the Jhelum River overflowing in 2014, causing the worst floods in Kashmir in half a century. At least 200 people were killed in India and 264 in Pakistan. Entire neighbourhoods were submerged, and rescue operations stretched for weeks.

June 2013: Kedarnath tragedy claims thousands of lives

One of the deadliest disasters in the Indian Himalayas occurred in 2013 when early monsoon rains triggered flash floods and landslides in Uttarakhand. Around 580 people were confirmed dead and nearly 6,000 went missing, many of them pilgrims and tourists. The floods destroyed buildings, roads, and entire villages.

Climate change and unchecked development heighten risks

Environmentalists and scientists continue to warn that climate change, deforestation, and unregulated infrastructure projects are exacerbating natural disasters in the Himalayan belt. The increasing frequency of cloudbursts, glacial lake outbursts, and landslides presents an urgent need for sustainable development and disaster preparedness in the region.

