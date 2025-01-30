Kejriwal announces 7 guarantees for government staff ahead of Delhi elections

In run up to the Delhi assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Covernor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced seven guarantees for servants and staff working in government residences. Arvind Kejriwal, the national covernor for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), issued seven assurances for employees and servants working in government houses on Thursday, ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.(ANI)

The AAP leader announced the opening of a servant registration portal, a platform where both job seekers and employers can register.

The seven guarantees also include a personal staff card based on the government employee card; a similar card will be issued for personal staff and staff hostels.

Also read: Delhi assembly polls: BJP out to woo Purvanchal voters with its east U.P. team

The former Delhi Chief Minister also announced the setting up of mobile healthcare facilities and will regulate their working hours. Kejriwal also asserted legal protection and welfare benefits in line with the previously announced schemes for auto drivers.

The welfare benefits cover health insurance, scholarships for their children's education, and financial support for their daughters' marriages.

"In many government residences, whether they belong to officials or ministers, the staff working there face numerous issues. They have a union, and its members have gathered here today," Kejriwal is addressing a press conference.

"Whenever a government official, Member of Parliament (MP), or minister is allotted a bungalow, it comes with a servant quarter. However, 70-80% of workers do not receive a salary; they are made to work only in exchange for the servant quarter. This is a form of bonded labour. Moreover, several MPs have rented out their servant quarters for profit," Kejriwal added.

"...On behalf of AAP, I am announcing 7 guarantees (for servants/staff). First, the Servant Registration Portal. When the service of the staff is terminated and someone new comes in, there will be a portal where those who want to make their services available can register themselves. Those who are looking for servants or staff can register themselves too; they can then match with each other... A government servant/staff card will be made... A servant hostel/staff hostel will be made...EWS houses of the Delhi Government will also be made available to staff and personnel so that they can be benefitted. Mobile Mohalla Clinics will be made for them. Rules will be made regarding their working hours, salary and working conditions, and this will be made a criminal offence... ₹10 lakh life insurance, ₹5 lakh health insurance, help of ₹1 lakh for the wedding of daughters in their family and scholarships for their children's education will also be provided for servants/staff," the AAP leader said.

Also read: Chandigarh mayoral election: FIR against outgoing mayor on poll eve threatens AAP-Congress majority

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 with the counting of votes on February 8.