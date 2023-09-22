Kejriwal approves 10 crore contribution to Himachal Pradesh disaster relief

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved a ₹10-crore contribution to the Himachal Pradesh government's disaster relief fund to aid its rehabilitation and relief efforts following the devastation caused recent heavy rains in the hill state, officials said on Friday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

The file in this regard will now be sent to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for his approval. The donation of ₹10 crore is from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"The Delhi government, under the direction of Chief Minister Kejriwal, will contribute a substantial sum of ₹10 crore to the Himachal Pradesh Government's Aapda Rahat Kosh 2023. This contribution is aimed at aiding the state in its efforts to recover from the devastating recent floods that have left a trail of destruction in their wake," a government official said.

This contribution is in response to a letter written by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to his Delhi counterpart.

In his letter, Sukhu said that incessant rains during the recent monsoon have caused significant loss in terms of property and human lives, which is unprecedented in the history of the state.

There has been extensive damage to infrastructure, including roads, drinking water, and irrigation systems, he said.

Himachal Pradesh is working tirelessly to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation in affected areas, and various relief measures have already been taken by the state, such as restoring roads, water supply, electricity and providing shelter to people rendered homeless due to landslides triggered by the heavy rains, Sukhu said in his letter.

To address the situation and revive livelihoods in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government has established the "Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023", where people can contribute, he said.

Following the letter, Kejriwal instructed Finance Minister Atishi to provide the assistance to Himachal Pradesh.ls