Arvind Kejriwal authorises Atishi to hoist flag on August 15

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, saying Delhi’s senior-most minister Atishi will hoist the national flag at the Independence Day function on August 15, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Delhi minister Atishi. (PTI)

The officials said Atishi would hoist the flag in the absence of Kejriwal, who has been in prison following his arrest over alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.

Atishi was appointed minister in early 2023 following deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s resignation weeks after his arrest in the excise policy case.

The Delhi chief minister hoists the flag annually on Independence Day at Chhatrasal Stadium. Kejriwal has been hoisting the flag at the Delhi government function since 2015.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21. He has since been in jail barring the period when he was out on interim bail during the Lok Sabha elections in May.