e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kejriwal backs Sanjay Singh after ink thrown on him, cites ‘injustice, atrocities of UP government’

Kejriwal backs Sanjay Singh after ink thrown on him, cites ‘injustice, atrocities of UP government’

Ink was thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh who was speaking to the media after meeting the family members of the 19-year-old Dalit gang-rape victim of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2020 16:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An unknown person threw ink at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh where he had gone to meet the family of the 19-year-old who was allegedly gang-raped last month.
An unknown person threw ink at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh where he had gone to meet the family of the 19-year-old who was allegedly gang-raped last month. (PTI)
         

Backing his party’s senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the attack on the former in Hathras shows defeat and disgrace of the Uttar Pradesh government.

“Sanjay ji has been speaking fearlessly against the injustice and atrocities of UP government. They made 14 FIRs on you, sealed the office but did not dare to arrest you, then attacked them today. This shows the defeat and disgrace of the people sitting in the UP government. It means you’re on the right track,” Kejriwal wrote in a tweet shortly after ink was thrown on Singh during his visit to Hathras.

One person, Deepak Sharma, has been identified as the attacker and a probe has been initiated.

Singh was speaking to the media after meeting the family members of the 19-year-old Dalit gang-rape victim who succumbed to her injuries last week. The AAP leaders is among the Opposition leaders who have paid a visit to the aggrieved family.

tags
top news
PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Covid-19 disrupting mental health services in most countries: WHO survey
Covid-19 disrupting mental health services in most countries: WHO survey
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras
Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras
JEE Advance 2020: Results declared, what next
JEE Advance 2020: Results declared, what next
Watch: Anti-submarine weapon system ‘SMART’ successfully test-fired
Watch: Anti-submarine weapon system ‘SMART’ successfully test-fired
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In