Kejriwal has a suggestion for ‘The Kashmir Files’ maker as BJP seeks tax-free status in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should ask makers of ‘The Kashmir Files’ to upload the movie on YouTube so that everyone can watch it for free. His statement came amid demands from the BJP to make it tax-free in the national capital.

A number of states, mostly those ruled by the BJP, have exempted taxes on the movie that is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley during the uprising of 1990s.

Speaking at the Assembly, Kejriwal said, “The BJP should ask Vivek Agnihotri to upload it on YouTube and everyone will see it for free.”

BJP wants #TheKashmirFiles to be tax free.



Why not ask to upload the whole movie on YouTube for FREE?



A day ago, BJP legislators interrupted the ongoing budget session in the Delhi assembly , demanding that ‘The Kashmir Files’ be made tax free in the Union territory.

“I read in the newspaper yesterday, that a BJP MLA in Haryana was screening the movie for free in a park. Vivek Agnihotri (director of the movie) tweeted immediately, asking (Haryana CM) Manohar Lal Khattar to make sure that people buy the tickets to the movie,” Kejriwal added, according to a report.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Modi, Kejriwal said that even after ruling the country for eight years, the former has to take the help of the movie for political gains. Modi recently said the film has rattled the "entire ecosystem" which claims to be the torchbearer of freedom of expression but does not want the truth to be told.

"Some people are earning crores in the name of Kashmiri Pandits and you (BJP) have been sticking posters of the film. Even Hitler gave jobs to his lackeys. What did he (Modi) give you? Kejriwal works even for you. If someone in your family is ill, Kejriwal provides you medicines, not Modi. Open your eyes, leave BJP and join AAP," he said in the Assembly.

The BJP’s Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta said that Kejriwal's response showed his insensitivity towards the pain of Kashmiri Pandits. "The AAP had in the past supported the demand for a plebiscite by Kashmiri separatists. "So, appreciation for 'The Kashmir Files' movie cannot be expected from him (Kejriwal)," he said.

BJP leader BL Santosh said Kejriwal had earlier declared ‘Nil Batte Sannatta’ and ‘Sand Ki Aankh’ tax-free and urged people to watch it.

"Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal asks @vivekagnihotri to upload #KashmirFiles on YouTube .. Why tax concessions ..? That doesn't apply for other films .. Shame on you Ad CM .... Shame," BL Santosh wrote on Twitter.

The recently released movie has created quite a political stir and blame game across the country.