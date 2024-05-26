‘Kejriwal made Punjab an ATM for corruption’, says Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched an all out attack on opposition INDIA bloc members Congress and Aam Aadmi Party at a rally in Punjab's Ludhiana. Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of hurting Punjab(PTI)

Lashing out at Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Shah said,"Kejriwal has made Punjab the ATM for corruption. He even derives the money required to fight the case in court from Punjab. He uses the credit card with the name of Mann to contest elections."

"We have seen the stature of Punjab’s chief minister. But today the Punjab chief minister has turned into Kejriwal’s pilot carrying him to and fro. It is now getting difficult to distinguish between the Punjab chief minister and Kejriwal’s pilot,” he added.



“On the fourth of June, Modi Ji will be elected with 400 seats. On the 1st of June Kejriwal will go to jail and on the 6th of June Rahul Ji will go on foreign vacation,” the minister said.

Continuing his attack on AAP and Congress, Shah said,"I am saying with immense responsibility that the Congress party has always hurt Punjab. During independence, it was hurt by the partition, allowed terrorism to crop up, and Sikh genocide was also conducted by the Congress. Even today Congress is supporting separatism."



“The Congress and the AAP are pushing Punjab into the hellfire of drugs. I want to tell it from my heart that my heart aches to see Punjab youths in addiction. We have created the entire infrastructure to fight this scourge. We have built an NCB office here which will be functional in Modi 3.0.”



"I want to tell you that in Modi 3.0 we will uproot the drug menace in Punjab. We will not let Punjab lurk in the abyss of drug addiction and not let it burn in the fire of terrorism. It is my promise to the people of Punjab we will not spare anyone who is trying to push Punjab into the fire of terrorism,” he added.



