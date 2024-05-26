‘Kejriwal made Punjab an ATM for corruption’, says Amit Shah
Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah said the Congress and AAP are pushing Punjab into the hellfire of drugs
Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched an all out attack on opposition INDIA bloc members Congress and Aam Aadmi Party at a rally in Punjab's Ludhiana.
Lashing out at Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Shah said,"Kejriwal has made Punjab the ATM for corruption. He even derives the money required to fight the case in court from Punjab. He uses the credit card with the name of Mann to contest elections."
ALSO READ: Interview: PM Modi has deep commitment to Sikh issues, says Taranjit Sandhu
"We have seen the stature of Punjab’s chief minister. But today the Punjab chief minister has turned into Kejriwal’s pilot carrying him to and fro. It is now getting difficult to distinguish between the Punjab chief minister and Kejriwal’s pilot,” he added.
“On the fourth of June, Modi Ji will be elected with 400 seats. On the 1st of June Kejriwal will go to jail and on the 6th of June Rahul Ji will go on foreign vacation,” the minister said.
Continuing his attack on AAP and Congress, Shah said,"I am saying with immense responsibility that the Congress party has always hurt Punjab. During independence, it was hurt by the partition, allowed terrorism to crop up, and Sikh genocide was also conducted by the Congress. Even today Congress is supporting separatism."
“The Congress and the AAP are pushing Punjab into the hellfire of drugs. I want to tell it from my heart that my heart aches to see Punjab youths in addiction. We have created the entire infrastructure to fight this scourge. We have built an NCB office here which will be functional in Modi 3.0.”
ALSO READ: Amit Shah makes big promise on Uniform Civil Code, One Nation, One Election
"I want to tell you that in Modi 3.0 we will uproot the drug menace in Punjab. We will not let Punjab lurk in the abyss of drug addiction and not let it burn in the fire of terrorism. It is my promise to the people of Punjab we will not spare anyone who is trying to push Punjab into the fire of terrorism,” he added.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Delhi Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail