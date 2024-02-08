 Kejriwal, Mann join Kerala CM's Jantar Mantar protest against Centre | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Kejriwal, Mann join Kerala CM's Jantar Mantar protest against Centre

Kejriwal, Mann join Kerala CM's Jantar Mantar protest against Centre

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 08, 2024 12:26 PM IST

The Kerala CM is leading a protest in Delhi against the alleged discrimination in federal funds distribution by the Centre's Narendra Modi government.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant on Thursday joined their Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan as he led a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the alleged discrimination in federal funds distribution by the Centre's Narendra Modi government.

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann join Pinarayi Vijayan (ANI)
Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann join Pinarayi Vijayan (ANI)

(Developing story. Check again for details)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Parliament Budget Session Live,RBI MPC Meet 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On