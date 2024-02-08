Kejriwal, Mann join Kerala CM's Jantar Mantar protest against Centre
Feb 08, 2024 12:26 PM IST
The Kerala CM is leading a protest in Delhi against the alleged discrimination in federal funds distribution by the Centre's Narendra Modi government.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant on Thursday joined their Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan as he led a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the alleged discrimination in federal funds distribution by the Centre's Narendra Modi government.
(Developing story. Check again for details)
