Kejriwal says ED will find nothing at Sanjay Singh's house, 'Before 2024 defeat…'

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday reacted to the ED raids at the premises of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the alleged liquor scam and said like the previous scams at hundreds of places, this raid too will yield nothing. “Yesterday journalists were raided, today Sanjay Singh, tomorrow you may get raided. These are the desperate attempts of a party which is certain of its defeat in 2024. More such raids will happen as the elections come nearer,” Kejriwal said. "They have been talking about these scams for the last year. Not a single paisa has been recovered anywhere and they say thousands of raids have taken place. I have said this before also. They accused us of classroom ghotala, paani ghotala, sharab ghotala. But they did not find anything so far, This probe into the so-called liquor scam has been going on for the past year. Elections are coming. They think they are going to lose," Kejriwal said. Kejriwal said ED will find nothing at Sanjay Singh's residence like they found nothing in the previous raids.

On Wednesday morning, the Enforcement Directorate officials arrived at Sanjay Singh's residence in New Delhi to conduct raids in connection with the alleged liquor scam. Sanjay Singh's name was once mistakenly mentioned in the ED chargesheet. Dinesh Arora, a middleman, said he met with Sanjay Singh during a party in his restaurant Unplugged Courtyard. Singh had asked restaurant owners to generate funds for the Aam Aadmi Party. Arora claimed to have given Singh a cheque of ₹82 lakh towards the fund in 2020.

AAP said the ED targeted Sanjay Singh as he raised issues related to the Adani Group in Parliament. Sanjay Singh has not commented on the raids yet.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police searched several locations in connection with news portal NewsClick and arrested d founder Prabir Purakayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty in a case filed under UAPA on allegations that their portal received money for pro-China propaganda.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will resume the hearing of Manish Sisodia's bail plea. Sisodia has been in jail since February in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail