close_game
close_game
News / India News / Kejriwal summoned by ED on January 3 in liquor probe. This is 3rd time

Kejriwal summoned by ED on January 3 in liquor probe. This is 3rd time

ByHT News Desk
Dec 22, 2023 08:34 PM IST

Kejriwal skipped the first summons citing election and governance work. The day before the second ED date, Kejriwal went to vipassana.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on January 3 in connection with the liquor probe. This is the third summons after Kejriwal skipped the first two. The third summons came on the day his Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was denied bail as the court said that the case against him is genuine and the evidence presented showed his involvement in the alleged money laundering.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (HT File)(HT_PRINT)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (HT File)(HT_PRINT)

Kejriwal was summoned by the ED first on November 2. Kejriwal skipped the summons and said he had governance-related work in Delhi ahead of Diwali and was also scheduled to campaign for the party in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. ED issued a second summons asking him to be present on December 21. Kejriwal went to attend vipassana a day before and skipped the second summons too.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"The timing of your summons leaves much to desire and strengthens my belief that the summons being sent to me are not based upon any objective or rational yardstick but for extraneous considerations at the behest of political rivals who wish to silence the voice of opposition to the ruling dispensation at the Centre to create sensational news in the final few months leading up to the Parliamentary elections in early to mid-2024," Kejriwal wrote to ED.

"On the eve of my departure for Vipassana meditation course which has been widely published and largely circulated all over the media in the country as well as officially announced, to my utter dismay and concern, I have received the subject summons," Kejriwal added.

"Your summons appears to be a fishing and roving enquiry. In similar circumstances, where individuals are neither informed about the case details nor the capacity in which they are being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, high courts have declared such summons of the Enforcement Directorate invalid and quashed the summons," the reply said.

As a law-abiding, conscientious and an ordinary citizen of the country, Kejriwal has nothing to hide, he wrote. "I have life of dignity, honour and with complete transparency. As per my schedule, publicly known to all, from 20.12.2023, I would be attending the Vipassana meditation course which I have been attending annually for the last 25 years," Kejriwal wrote.

Kejriwal was scheduled to leave for vipassana on Tuesday but deferred it for the meeting of the INDIA bloc. He left for vipassana on Wednesday at around 1.30pm.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out