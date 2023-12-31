Kejriwal urges AAP workers to prepare for Lok Sabha, Haryana polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the upcoming Haryana legislative assembly elections with “full strength” to form the next government in the state, Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said while chairing the party’s national executive and the 12th national council meeting on Sunday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal exhorted party workers to gear up to fight the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections as well as the assembly elections in Haryana.

“AAP is part of the INDIA bloc, and whatever seats we get, we will contest elections strongly on those seats and win all of them,” Kejriwal said referring to the Lok Sabha polls due to be held this year.

The Haryana assembly elections are scheduled towards the end of 2024, months after the general elections.

Party officials from across the country participated in both meetings virtually. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP’s national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak also attended the meetings.

“In 10 years, we have made a significant impact on national politics... Opposition parties have been compelled for the first time to talk about schools and hospitals. Now, these people have replaced the manifesto with the ‘guarantee’ term stolen from us. They have started talking about ‘Modi’s guarantee’ and ‘Congress’s’ guarantee’. They have given guarantees to the public, but none of them fulfilled them because their intentions are not right, whereas we are fulfilling all our guarantees,” Kejriwal added.

Referring to senior party leaders who have been jailed in different cases, Kejriwal said, “Our five leaders who are in jail are our heroes, and we are very proud of them. If you talk about giving good education to children and free medical treatment to the poor, then going to jail will be necessary, and we must be prepared for it,” added Kejriwal.