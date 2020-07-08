e-paper
Home / India News / Kerala adds 301 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest surge since outbreak began

In the coastal hamlet of Poonthura on the outskirts of the capital, 119 people were found positive after 600 people were tested for the disease.

india Updated: Jul 08, 2020 19:50 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Out of the 301 new cases, 99 are expatriates, 95 came from other states and 90 people contracted the virus from primary contacts, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office.(HT PHOTO.)
         

With 301 fresh coronavirus patients, the Covid-19 curve peaked in Kerala on Wednesday and the situation turned serious in some areas of state capital Thiruvananthapuram and port city Kochi.

In the coastal hamlet of Poonthura on the outskirts of the capital, 119 people were found positive after 600 people were tested for the disease. After the situation turned really grim, police commandos were deployed in the area to ensure a complete lockdown. Though the latest incident gave ample indication of community spread, health officials put up a brave front saying the situation was under control.

With 301 new cases, the Covid-19 tally went up to 6,195—out of this 2,605 are under treatment and 3,561 patients have recovered. The state has reported 29 deaths so far. Out of the 301 new cases, 99 are expatriates, 95 came from other states and 90 people contracted the virus from primary contacts, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office.

After a big spurt in cases, the government had imposed a triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram to avert possible community spread. The situation turned serious in the state capital after the source of infection in many cases could not be traced. In the first week of May, the state was on the verge of flattening the coronavirus curve but positive cases increased after the return of expatriates and those stranded in other states. Despite criticism that it lags behind other states in tests, Kerala has got the least mortality and among the highest recovery rates in the country.

