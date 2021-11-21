Kerala adoption row: Andhra couple hand over baby

A baby who was allegedly given away for adoption without the mother’s consent was handed over to a joint team of Kerala Child Welfare Council and the state police on Saturday by the foster parents, who were given its custody in August this year.

The baby will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram by Sunday evening and a DNA test will be done on Monday to establish its parentage, as per the instructions of Kerala Child Welfare Committee, a senior official of the social welfare ministry said.

The child welfare panel’s order was the result of a petition filed by 23 year old Anupama S Chandran, a former leader of the Students Federation of India (SFI), who had alleged that her boy born in October 2020 was secretively given away for adoption by her parents. Chandran had claimed that her father, a senior leader of the CPI(M) trade union wing CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions), “kidnapped” her child since he was against her marriage to K Ajith, who hails from a Dalit family. She also alleged that some officials of the child welfare council were involved in the plot too. She is now relieved that her child is coming back.

“I am really relieved. Our six-month struggle led to some results. But I have a reservation that the same department officials who gave my baby for adoption flouting all norms were given the charge of bringing him back,” said Chandran, adding that she planned to continue her stand-in protest outside the office of the state council of child welfare, till the officials, who allegedly colluded with her parents, were punished.

Also Read: Merely being in love doesn’t count as consent for sex, rules Kerala high court

She has also accused the police of ignoring her several complaints till her case got highlighted in the media, turning into a big controversy, following which six people including her parents were booked.

Her father C S Jayachandran has, however, so far rejected the allegations and claimed that the baby was sent to a government-run children’s home with his daughter’s consent.“I did not do any harm to the baby and entrusted it in safe hands with her consent,” he told a news channel. Chandran says she was made to sign on a stamp paper under duress.

Chandran said she was forced to hit the street after all her attempts including to get CPM politburo members to intervene failed.

The controversy has put the ruling party and the government’s role into question since chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the party have refused to intervene in the matter despite appeals, terming it “a family affair”. To make matters worse, fisheries minister Saji Cherian was quoted saying that Chandran’s parents had “done only what everyone will do in the society.”

Legal experts have said that even after the DNA test are conducted, Chandran will have to wait till a court quashes the earlier adoption certificate and the completion of other formalities take place.