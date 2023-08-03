Home / India News / Scientific temper talk cannot hurt believers, says Kerala speaker

Scientific temper talk cannot hurt believers, says Kerala speaker

ByVishnu Varma, Kochi:
Aug 03, 2023 12:49 AM IST

The remarks came in the backdrop of parties like the BJP and caste outfits like Nair Service Society (NSS) demanding his apology for insulting the Hindu faith through his remarks

Kerala Assembly Speaker and CPM leader AN Shamseer on Wednesday said that his earlier remarks about the Union government for tweaking school syllabus to allegedly “propagate myths” among students and comments on Hindu god Ganesh were not aimed at hurting the sentiments of any believer, dismissing demands to apologise for the same.

Speaker AN Shamseer claimed that a hate campaign is going on in India and that Kerala has resisted it to a large extent (HT Photo)
Shamseer told reporters at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, “My remarks were not aimed at hurting any believer. I am not a person who (makes statements) hurting religious sentiments. I respect all religious beliefs.”

“On one hand, when the Constitution under Article 25 talks about freedom to practice any religion, under Article 51 (H), it also talks about promoting scientific temper. As a person holding a constitutional post, how can talking about promoting scientific temper hurt believers? Such discussions in a state like Kerala are unfortunate,” he added.

The Speaker claimed that a hate campaign is going on in India and that Kerala has resisted it to a large extent. “The religious faithful will reject the hate campaign and they are with me. I have not hurt anyone.”

His remarks come in the backdrop of parties like the BJP and caste outfits like Nair Service Society (NSS) demanding his apology for insulting the Hindu faith through his remarks. The NSS members carried out protests in different parts of the state on Wednesday chanting prayers on roads and smashing coconuts in Ganesh temples. Several BJP leaders and cadres also took part in the protests.

“He must apologise saying that he made a mistake. Why only talk about Ganesha? There may be issues (between science and belief) in other religions as well, but do we talk about them? Why is science pushed only on Ganesha? That’s not right, belief is bigger than science,” said G Sukumaran Nair, NSS general secretary.

At the same time, Shamseer’s party CPI(M) made it clear that neither he nor the organisation needs to apologise or take back the remarks.

“There’s no need to correct the remarks. What Shamseer has said is completely true. If there are attacks on him, the party will defend him. The party’s stand is very clear. The faithful have the right to hold on to their beliefs and we will not question them,” said CPM state secretary MV Govindan at a press conference.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan meanwhile said the Speaker, holding a constitutional position, should have been more careful about his remarks.

“I think it’s better that he corrects his remarks. As a person holding a constitutional post, he should be more careful and alert while handling such subjects. He was not alert. His remarks ended up hurting the beliefs of others. Let belief stand as is, there’s no need to mix science with it,” said Satheesan.

On July 22, Shamseer,after inaugurating a scheme at a government school in Kadayirippu, Shamseer had lashed out at the BJP-led Union government for tweaking school syllabus to allegedly “propagate myths” among students

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) unit in Kerala in reaction to the speaker’s comment had planed to file complaints at all police stations in the state against assembly speaker and MLA AN Shamseer in connection with his comments about Lord Ganesh at a public event in Ernakulam on July 22.

    Vishnu Varma

    Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

