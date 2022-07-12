Kerala: Bombs hurled at RSS office in Kannur district

A bomb was hurled at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Kerala’s Kannur district in the early hours of Tuesday by two motorcycle-borne assailants, police said.

CCTV visuals of the area showed assailants who came on two motor cycles were reportedly scanning the area before hurling the bombs at the office.

The window panes and gate of the office suffered damage in the attack. RSS and BJP leaders suspected the role of CPI(M) in the attack and sought a high-level inquiry. Later, they took out a protest in the town.

“We suspect the role of CPI(M) in the attack. Neck-deep in trouble after disclosure of the gold smuggling accused, the ruling party is resorting to many tricks to divert attention,” said BJP Kannur district president N Harisdasan adding the party was trying to vitiate peace in the trouble-torn district.

However, CPI (M) denied any role in the attack.

Last week, two migrant workers from Assam, a father and son, were killed in a bomb explosion in the district. Both Fazal Khan (52) and his son Shahidul (22), were waste collectors in Mattanur area. A powerful bomb had gone off from their rented house when they were working. The blast was triggered when they were trying to open a steel tiffin box stuffed with explosives, police said.

There has been a spurt in RSS-CPI(M) clashes in the area where such bomb attacks and freak explosions are routine. Over 200 people have died in the district since the past two decades.

