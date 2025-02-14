Kerala CM offers condolences after temple stampede claims 3 lives

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday expressed condolences to the families of those who died in a stampede during a temple festival in Kozhikode after elephants ran amok. The elephants that went berserk during a temple festival at Manakkulangara Bhagavathi Temple, at Koyilandy in Kozhikode district, Kerala. At least 3 people were killed in the incident, according to officials.(PTI)

Three people were killed after two elephants ran amok during the temple festival in Koyilandy, Kozhikode district. The deceased have been identified as Ammukutty, Leela, and Rajan, all natives of Kuruvangad.

Among the victims were two women and one man. Approximately 30 others were injured in the incident and have been admitted to Koyilandy Taluk Hospital and Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The tragedy occurred around 6 pm at the Manakulangara Temple in Kuruvangad, Koyilandy. Reports indicate that the incident was triggered when one elephant, disturbed by the noise of fireworks, charged at another elephant, leading to chaos and panic among the crowd.

Eyewitnesses said it was a close shave for many as the elephants did not resort to attacking the crowd. The mahouts did not suffer any grave injuries, though they fell down from atop the jumbos. It took around two hours to tame the two tuskers, named Peethambaran and Gokul.

A large crowd had gathered at the temple on the last day of the festival. Most of the injured were watching the Thayambaka performance inside a building that the elephants attacked.