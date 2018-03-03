 Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan admitted to hospital in Chennai | india news | Hindustan Times
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan admitted to hospital in Chennai

An official said the CM was admitted under an urologist and his check-ups were still going on.

india Updated: Mar 03, 2018 14:37 IST
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan was admitted to a hospital in Chennai, an official said on Saturday.

Vijayan was admitted around midnight to Apollo Hospital, a spokesperson said. The official said the chief minister was admitted under an urologist and his check-ups were still going on. His exact ailment has not been made public yet.

A bulletin by the hospital said the chief minister was admitted for a routine medical check-up and will be discharged on Sunday.

