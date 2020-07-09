Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan cautions about multiple Covid-19 clusters leading to superspread

india

Kerala, which was one of the first states in the country to be on the verge of flattening the coronavirus curve in May, is once again in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic. Chances of multiple clusters forming in city regions and leading to superspread cannot be ruled out with the rising number of daily cases, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

“In Kerala, Poonthura is witnessing superspread of Covid-19. We have increased the number of testing and put in place strict measures,” the Kerala CM said.

“We are going through a critical phase. We have to see whether we are edging close to community spread. A Covid-19 case in a fish market has spread to other areas leading to the imposition of triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram,” the chief minister added.

Kerala has been witnessing a record surge in coronavirus cases over the last few days. On Thursday, the southern state added 339 new Covid-19 cases, another single-day spike and 149 recoveries were also reported.

Of the fresh coronavirus cases, 117 people had returned from abroad, 74 had come from other states, and 133 contracted the viral disease through local contacts.

As many as 149 people have recovered from the infection on Thursday and 2,795 people are under treatment. In at least seven cases among the total, no source of the infection has been traced yet, which remains a cause for concern, the chief minister said.

There are at present a total of 6,534 Covid-19 positive cases in the state of which 2,795 are active cases.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases for the second consecutive day today with 95 being infected in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 88 were infected through contact from the coastal fishing stretch of Poonthura, which has emerged as a Covid-19 ‘superspread’ area, according to the state government’s data.