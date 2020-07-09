e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan cautions about multiple Covid-19 clusters leading to superspread

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan cautions about multiple Covid-19 clusters leading to superspread

Kerala has been witnessing a record surge in coronavirus cases over the last few days. On Thursday, the southern state added 339 new Covid-19 cases, another single-day spike and 149 recoveries were also reported.

india Updated: Jul 09, 2020 20:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In at least seven cases among the total, no source of the infection has been traced yet, which remains a cause for concern, the chief minister said.
In at least seven cases among the total, no source of the infection has been traced yet, which remains a cause for concern, the chief minister said.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Kerala, which was one of the first states in the country to be on the verge of flattening the coronavirus curve in May, is once again in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic. Chances of multiple clusters forming in city regions and leading to superspread cannot be ruled out with the rising number of daily cases, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

“In Kerala, Poonthura is witnessing superspread of Covid-19. We have increased the number of testing and put in place strict measures,” the Kerala CM said.

“We are going through a critical phase. We have to see whether we are edging close to community spread. A Covid-19 case in a fish market has spread to other areas leading to the imposition of triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram,” the chief minister added.

Kerala has been witnessing a record surge in coronavirus cases over the last few days. On Thursday, the southern state added 339 new Covid-19 cases, another single-day spike and 149 recoveries were also reported.

Of the fresh coronavirus cases, 117 people had returned from abroad, 74 had come from other states, and 133 contracted the viral disease through local contacts.

As many as 149 people have recovered from the infection on Thursday and 2,795 people are under treatment. In at least seven cases among the total, no source of the infection has been traced yet, which remains a cause for concern, the chief minister said.

There are at present a total of 6,534 Covid-19 positive cases in the state of which 2,795 are active cases.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases for the second consecutive day today with 95 being infected in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 88 were infected through contact from the coastal fishing stretch of Poonthura, which has emerged as a Covid-19 ‘superspread’ area, according to the state government’s data.

tags
top news
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
In response to NGO’s plea to transfer funds, Centre defends PM Cares before SC
In response to NGO’s plea to transfer funds, Centre defends PM Cares before SC
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
MHA asks NIA to probe Kerala gold smuggling racket
MHA asks NIA to probe Kerala gold smuggling racket
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In