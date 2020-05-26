e-paper
Home / India News / Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s hometown declared Covid-19 hotspot

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s hometown declared Covid-19 hotspot

Kerala has 359 active Covid-19 cases of the 896 reported to date. Around one lakh people are under quarantine, including 90% of them at their homes.

india Updated: May 26, 2020 07:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also declared three other locations as hotspots and currently, there are 59 hotspots in the state.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s home district Kannur has been declared a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hotspot after a review of data on Monday.

The state reported 49 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, including two prisoners and healthcare workers each, state health minister KK Shailaja said.

Of the 49 new cases, 14 and 10 are reported from north Kerala’s Kasaragod and Kannur districts, respectively.

The chief minister also declared three other locations as hotspots and currently, there are 59 hotspots in the state.

