CPI(M) local secy allegedly hacked to death at Kozhikode temple: Police

A local committee secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) in Kerala’s Kozhikode district was hacked to death late on Thursday night near the premises of a temple, police said. Police has suspected personal enmity behind the murder and one person has been arrested. (Representative file photo)

PV Sathyanathan, Koyilandy Central local secretary of the CPI(M), was attacked with a sharp weapon around 10pm near the Cheriyapuram temple premises in Peruvattoor where a festival was underway.

The CPI(M) leader was reportedly attacked on his back and neck by the accused while the former was enjoying a musical programme in connection with the temple festival.

Sathyanathan succumbed to injuries on his way to the Koyilandy taluk hospital.

The body has been shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital where the autopsy is underway.

“A man named Abhilash has been arrested and charged with murder. He will be produced in court today,” said an officer at the Koyilandy police station.

CPI (M) district secretary P Mohanan told reporters, “We believe that the accused held a personal grudge against Sathyanathan and carried out this brutal murder. The police investigation will reveal more details about other motives behind the murder. The accused was a member of the party seven years ago. He was expelled then.”

The CPI (M) called for a bandh in Koyilandy on Friday.