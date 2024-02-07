 Man hacked to death amid spike in violence in Chhattisgarh | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Man hacked to death amid spike in violence in Chhattisgarh

Man hacked to death amid spike in violence in Chhattisgarh

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 07, 2024 10:38 AM IST

Chhattisgarh Police cited preliminary information and added a group of unidentified Maoists killed Michcha Hadma with a sharp-edged weapon

Suspected Maoists hacked a man to death at Timapurin village in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district amid a spike in violence in the Left-wing insurgency-hit state, prompting security forces to launch a search operation to trace the assailants.

A police officer said that the reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained. (HT PHOTO/Representative)
A police officer said that the reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

Chhattisgarh Police said Michcha Hadma’s body was found on a road on the outskirts of his village. In a statement, police cited preliminary information and added a group of unidentified Maoists killed him with a sharp-edged weapon.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

A police officer said that the reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained even as Maoists were yet to issue any statement over it.

Hadma’s murder is the latest in the spate of violent incidents in the central Indian state. Chhattisgarh Police on Saturday said that two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Narayanpur district.

On Thursday last, three Central Reserve Police Force personnel, including two from the paramilitary force’s specialised jungle warfare unit, were killed and 15 others injured in the gunbattle in the Sukma district. Maoists said two of the men were also killed.

Maoists set ablaze a machine and a tractor deployed for road construction in the Narayanpur district the same day. No one was injured in the attack. Police said a group of armed Maoists threatened the workers to stop the work.

On January 31, security forces discovered a 130-metre tunnel-shaped Maoist hideout in the Dantewada following an exchange of fire. Three security personnel were killed and 14 others injured in an exchange of fire with Maoists along the Sukma-Bijapur border a day earlier. Police said that the exchange of fire started when Maoists attacked security forces setting up a new camp.

On January 20, Chhattisgarh Police said three Maoists, including two women, were killed in Bijapur. Police said they recovered explosives and weapons from the scene. Four days earlier, Maoists killed a 19-year-old man in Bijapur district on suspicion of being a police informer.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Parliament Budget Session Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On