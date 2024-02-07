Man hacked to death amid spike in violence in Chhattisgarh

Suspected Maoists hacked a man to death at Timapurin village in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district amid a spike in violence in the Left-wing insurgency-hit state, prompting security forces to launch a search operation to trace the assailants. A police officer said that the reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

Chhattisgarh Police said Michcha Hadma’s body was found on a road on the outskirts of his village. In a statement, police cited preliminary information and added a group of unidentified Maoists killed him with a sharp-edged weapon.

A police officer said that the reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained even as Maoists were yet to issue any statement over it.

Hadma’s murder is the latest in the spate of violent incidents in the central Indian state. Chhattisgarh Police on Saturday said that two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Narayanpur district.

On Thursday last, three Central Reserve Police Force personnel, including two from the paramilitary force’s specialised jungle warfare unit, were killed and 15 others injured in the gunbattle in the Sukma district. Maoists said two of the men were also killed.

Maoists set ablaze a machine and a tractor deployed for road construction in the Narayanpur district the same day. No one was injured in the attack. Police said a group of armed Maoists threatened the workers to stop the work.

On January 31, security forces discovered a 130-metre tunnel-shaped Maoist hideout in the Dantewada following an exchange of fire. Three security personnel were killed and 14 others injured in an exchange of fire with Maoists along the Sukma-Bijapur border a day earlier. Police said that the exchange of fire started when Maoists attacked security forces setting up a new camp.

On January 20, Chhattisgarh Police said three Maoists, including two women, were killed in Bijapur. Police said they recovered explosives and weapons from the scene. Four days earlier, Maoists killed a 19-year-old man in Bijapur district on suspicion of being a police informer.