Kerala CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri arrested in narcotics case

india

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 16:01 IST

Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala’s Communist Party of India (Marxist) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a narcotics case on Thursday, officials said.

He was summoned by ED earlier in the day for questioning over allegations of his connection with an accused in the Bengaluru drug case. This was the third time he was summoned by the central agency.

Last time, officials had questioned Bineesh for almost six hours over his financial links with the drug case accused Mohammed Anoop.

The youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had earlier accused Bineesh of having close connections with a few members of a drug racket that was recently busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru.