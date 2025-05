A fire broke out at a textile market in Kerala's Kozhikode on Sunday evening, officials said. A fire broke out at Kozhikode's textile market.(ANI)

According to officials, the market is near the New Bus Stand area.

Upon receiving information, fire tenders were sent to the spot, and an operation to douse the fire was started.

Visuals from the site showed billowing black clouds of smoke.

More details are awaited.