At least 8 people killed in massive fire near Hyderabad's Charminar

At least eight people, including some children, were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a building in Gulzar House near Hyderabad's historic Charminar on Sunday. A total of 11 fire engines were dispatched to the spot to bring the blaze under control, ANI reported.(PTI Image)

According to a senior official of a private hospital, eight people were brought dead, PTI reported.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the incident and directed senior officials to take all necessary measures to rescue those trapped in the building.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy visited the fire accident site and told the media: “Police informed that eight people are dead in the fire accident. But the figure has to be confirmed by them only.”Some children are among the dead, he said.

Meanwhile, an AIMIM legislator at the spot told the media that as per initial reports about 20 people were taken to hospitals.

An official release from the CMO said directions were issued to immediately shift the injured to hospitals and ensure proper medical treatment.

This comes days after a massive fire broke out in a three-storey building in the Begum Bazar of Hyderabad.

(This is a developing story.)