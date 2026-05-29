Thiruvananthapuram: Police arrested five people and detained 11 others for questioning in connection with the violent attack on vehicles used by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials after raids at former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram, police said on Thursday. Kerala: Five held, 11 detained for attack on ED vehicles after raids at Vijayan’s homes

They said most of those allegedly involved in Wednesday’s violence were CPI(M) activists. Police said that among those taken into custody is CPI(M) local committee secretary and former Thiruvananthapuram municipal councillor IP Binu.

“300 people have been booked in connection with the incident. The case has been registered at Museum police station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those dealing with unlawful assembly, rioting, assault on public servants, wrongful restraint, and attempt to murder. Charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have also been invoked,” said a senior officer.

“Five people, who were identified based on the visuals of the attack yesterday, have been arrested. They were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. We have taken 11 others into custody for questioning and are in the process of verifying their role in the attack,” the officer added.

The violence broke out on Wednesday after ED officials completed searches at Vijayan’s residence in connection with alleged fraudulent transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), a Kochi-based minerals manufacturer, and a software solutions firm run by Veena T, the former CM’s daughter.

Dozens of protesters allegedly blocked the vehicles, smashed windshields and windowpanes, and hurled eggs at them. While the ED officials escaped unhurt, the vehicles sustained extensive damage.

Police said forensic teams examined the site of the violence on Thursday as part of the investigation.

According to the FIR, stones and bricks were allegedly thrown at the vehicles and some officials travelling with the ED team were attacked with sticks. Security personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Kerala Police, who intervened to control the situation, were also allegedly assaulted.

Meanwhile, home minister Ramesh Chennithala held discussions with state police chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar regarding the violence and the alleged lapses in crowd control during the protest.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chandrasekhar said more people involved in the violence have been identified and further action would follow.

The police chief said he had discussed with the Home Minister regarding the issue of violence against raid teams. “He has directed to take strong action against the culprits,” Chandrasekhar said.

He added that adequate personnel were deployed after the ED raids began, though the agency had not informed the local police in advance. “They (the ED) did not inform us, but once the operation began, we took action and deployed security,” the police chief said.

Separately, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP AA Rahim said senior party leaders had met the taxi driver whose vehicle was damaged during the violence.

“We understand that the vehicle is his source of livelihood and he is a labourer. We extended our sympathies to him for the damages incurred on the car. We will hold discussions with the taxi drivers’ union to help him repair the vehicle,” Rahim said.