e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bangalore

Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bangalore

Swapna Suresh was traced by tracking phone calls she made.

india Updated: Jul 11, 2020 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
30 kg gold was seized recently by the Customs at a Kerala airport.
30 kg gold was seized recently by the Customs at a Kerala airport.(Sourced Photo/Representative)
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday detained two key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, from Bangaluru in a swift operation after tracking some of the calls they made from their phones, said police sources.

They were on the run for the last six days after the Customs Department seized 30 kg of gold from an air cargo consignment from the United Arab Emirates to the country’s consulate in Thiruvananthapuram on last Sunday. They will be brought to Kochi in the early hours of Sunday. Since triple lockdown was in force in Thiruvananthapuram, where both stayed, it is a mystery how they travelled to Karnataka.

The NIA had taken up the case on Saturday and filed a first information report against four persons in the case. In the FIR, Sarith Kumar, a former employee of the consular office, who is in the custody of the customs, is the first accused; Swapna Suresh is the second; elusive UAE-based smuggling kingpin Fazil Pareed is the third; and Suresh’s friend Sandeep Nair is the fourth accused. The FIRs were filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

It is the first time that the premier agency, which handles national security, terror and security-based cases, is investigating a gold smuggling case. In the FIR, NIA said the accused were part of a well-entrenched smuggling racket and the first accused and Suresh were actively involved in arranging the diplomatic papers for the delivery of the consignment. It also said a good portion of money generated through smuggling was used to fund some anti-national activities.

Also Read: 88 new Covid-19 cases take Kerala’s tally to 7,438, hike in locally-infected patients worrying

Suresh, who was working as the operational manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited under the state IT ministry, had gone underground after the seizure. Later, the CM had transferred his principal secretary M Sivasankar, who was reported to be close to Suresh. The issue has taken a political tone after opposition Congress and the BJP hit the streets saying chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan was aware of the “shady dealings” that took place right under his nose.

tags
top news
Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
As Covid-19 spikes, B S Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru
As Covid-19 spikes, B S Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark
Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar polls from August
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar polls from August
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey
SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey
India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers
India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In