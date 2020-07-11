Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bangalore

india

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday detained two key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, from Bangaluru in a swift operation after tracking some of the calls they made from their phones, said police sources.

They were on the run for the last six days after the Customs Department seized 30 kg of gold from an air cargo consignment from the United Arab Emirates to the country’s consulate in Thiruvananthapuram on last Sunday. They will be brought to Kochi in the early hours of Sunday. Since triple lockdown was in force in Thiruvananthapuram, where both stayed, it is a mystery how they travelled to Karnataka.

The NIA had taken up the case on Saturday and filed a first information report against four persons in the case. In the FIR, Sarith Kumar, a former employee of the consular office, who is in the custody of the customs, is the first accused; Swapna Suresh is the second; elusive UAE-based smuggling kingpin Fazil Pareed is the third; and Suresh’s friend Sandeep Nair is the fourth accused. The FIRs were filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

It is the first time that the premier agency, which handles national security, terror and security-based cases, is investigating a gold smuggling case. In the FIR, NIA said the accused were part of a well-entrenched smuggling racket and the first accused and Suresh were actively involved in arranging the diplomatic papers for the delivery of the consignment. It also said a good portion of money generated through smuggling was used to fund some anti-national activities.

Suresh, who was working as the operational manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited under the state IT ministry, had gone underground after the seizure. Later, the CM had transferred his principal secretary M Sivasankar, who was reported to be close to Suresh. The issue has taken a political tone after opposition Congress and the BJP hit the streets saying chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan was aware of the “shady dealings” that took place right under his nose.