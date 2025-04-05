Kerala launches digital payment system, online services in govt hospitals

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday announced that digital payment systems have been introduced in government hospitals across the state to facilitate fee payments for various services. Kerala's health minister has announced the availability of digital pay systems at medical facilities in the state. (File)(REUTERS)

In the first phase, 313 hospitals are now equipped with the digital payment system. Efforts are underway to extend this system to the remaining hospitals within a month, according to an official release from the Health Minister's office.

The system enables payments for services at health centres statewide using credit cards, debit cards, and UPI (Google Pay, PhonePe), among other methods. This initiative has been carried out in collaboration with the Information Kerala Mission under the Department of Local Self-Government.

The Point of Sale (POS) devices have been procured through the State Bank of India and Canara Bank, the minister added. The digital payment system, along with the online OP ticket, M-Health app, and Scan and Book systems, will be inaugurated by Minister Veena George on April 7, the release said.

The health department has launched an online facility for booking OP tickets for doctor consultations at all modern medicine hospitals across the state.

In the first phase, 687 hospitals where the e-health scheme has been implemented, along with around 80 health centres, from taluk hospitals to medical colleges, will offer this service. The facility can be accessed by the public via computers, smartphones, and Akshaya centres, the release stated. The M-Health app enables individuals to access their health information and that of their family members, including prescription details, lab test reports, and other digital health data, using their Unique Health Identity (UHID) number or mobile phone number.

The app is available for download on Android smartphones. Through the app, users can also book OP tickets in advance, the release added. According to the release, the Scan and Book system enables patients who arrive at government hospitals without prior token bookings to get their token without standing in a queue. By scanning the QR code displayed at the hospital using a smartphone, patients can obtain their OP ticket online. This allows them to avail doctor services without waiting in line at the reception, the release said.